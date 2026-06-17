C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 52,286 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,472 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 16.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH's holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 204,403 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Up 2.3%

SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore lowered their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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