C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 85,631 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for about 15.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.41% of Allegion worth $56,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 410,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 328,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

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Allegion Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's payout ratio is 30.05%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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