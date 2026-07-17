C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,233 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in NU were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in NU by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,438 shares during the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in NU by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,074,732 shares of the company's stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 4,249,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 259,796 shares of the company's stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 113,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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