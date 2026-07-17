C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 108,816 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,185 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 108,816 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $98,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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