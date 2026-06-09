Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 49,181 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.41% of Cabot worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,805,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,683,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $128,032,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $118,392,000 after buying an additional 73,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,008,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $76,722,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 3.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,970,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is an increase from Cabot's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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