Cache Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cache Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cache Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $365.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average is $363.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.66 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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