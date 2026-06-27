CACI International, Inc. $CACI Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CACI International worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $229,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,985 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 191,278 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $95,406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in CACI International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $454.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $502.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.86. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.70 and a twelve month high of $683.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $614.00 to $555.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $622.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Further Reading

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