Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,931 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $170,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here