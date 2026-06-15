Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Holdings Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,018 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 164,423 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $225,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 176,226 shares of company stock worth $65,900,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $384.96 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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