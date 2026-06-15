Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.5% of Tamar Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,226 shares of company stock worth $65,900,542. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $384.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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