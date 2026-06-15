Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $384.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,550,631.25. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,900,542. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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