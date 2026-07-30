CAE Inc $CAE Shares Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.09% of CAE worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $98,377,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $316,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in CAE by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $82,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CAE by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CAE Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CAE opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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