Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Holdings Reduced by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,478 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.48% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company's stock worth $437,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,822 shares of the company's stock worth $214,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,339,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,274,430 shares of the company's stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,392,084 shares of the company's stock worth $64,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

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Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.5%

CZR stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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