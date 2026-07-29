Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,988 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Caesars Entertainment worth $38,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock worth $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP revenue increased 3% to approximately $3.0 billion, topping analysts’ $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Caesars Entertainment Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter GAAP revenue increased 3% to approximately $3.0 billion, topping analysts’ $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $920 million, indicating continued underlying cash-flow generation despite the reported net loss. Regional casino properties outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas operations during the quarter, offering support from geographically diversified markets. Regional Casinos Outperform Las Vegas Properties

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $920 million, indicating continued underlying cash-flow generation despite the reported net loss. Regional casino properties outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas operations during the quarter, offering support from geographically diversified markets. Neutral Sentiment: The results are the first since Caesars agreed to be acquired by billionaire Tilman Fertitta in a transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The pending deal may provide valuation support, although investors will continue to assess its completion and financing implications. Caesars Narrows Loss Ahead of Fertitta Acquisition

The results are the first since Caesars agreed to be acquired by billionaire Tilman Fertitta in a transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The pending deal may provide valuation support, although investors will continue to assess its completion and financing implications. Negative Sentiment: Caesars reported a loss of $0.30 per share, significantly below the consensus estimate for earnings of roughly $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year earlier, the earnings miss is likely the main reason the stock has moved lower or remained under pressure following the report. Caesars Reports Q2 Loss and Tops Revenue Estimates

Caesars reported a loss of $0.30 per share, significantly below the consensus estimate for earnings of roughly $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year earlier, the earnings miss is likely the main reason the stock has moved lower or remained under pressure following the report. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to report negative profitability metrics, including a negative net margin and return on equity, while its high debt burden remains a key risk ahead of the proposed acquisition.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This trade represents a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock worth $8,609,241. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Capital One Financial lowered Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Texas Capital cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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