Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys 25,943 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 64,857.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.7% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,477,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 238.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $11,074,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $108.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,184.68. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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