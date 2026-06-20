Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 298,650.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.7% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $301.75 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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