Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $35.75 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 151.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 47,928 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 8.7% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $379.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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