Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $675,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.6% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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