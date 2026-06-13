Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 17,702 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,702 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,511,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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