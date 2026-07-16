Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,675 PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PriceSmart alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 821.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 5,150.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,936 shares of the company's stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 112,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in PriceSmart by 539.9% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 131,990 shares of the company's stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $350,529.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,790.67. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $53,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $11,996,491.04. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,032 shares of company stock valued at $660,982. Insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PriceSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PriceSmart wasn't on the list.

While PriceSmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here