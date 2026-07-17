Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,804 Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 79,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palvella Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palvella Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Palvella Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here