Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 229.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,774.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,877.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,528.74. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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