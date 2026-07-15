Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,213 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,213 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Tickerreport.com

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,240 from $1,150 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Zacks

Zacks highlighted Seagate as one of several memory stocks that look attractive after the recent sell-off, citing AI demand, improving pricing, and lower valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Business Wire

Seagate said it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on July 28, which puts investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Yahoo Finance

Commentary around Seagate’s upcoming earnings focuses on whether AI and cloud demand can offset concerns about inventory levels, cloud capex hesitation, and macro volatility. Negative Sentiment: Seagate has been caught in a broader memory-stock selloff triggered by weak sentiment around SK Hynix and renewed doubts about AI demand and memory pricing. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $878.31 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $886.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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