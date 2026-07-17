Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,728 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,728 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $270.88 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.91 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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