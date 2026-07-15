Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,506 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 245,473 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Amprius Technologies worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report).

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