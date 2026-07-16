Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 221,587 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $110,278,980.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares in the company, valued at $230,573,170.52. The trade was a 32.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 3.3%

RKLB opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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