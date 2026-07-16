Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 259.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $327.28 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.92 and a 52 week high of $362.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 2.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

See Also

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