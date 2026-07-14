Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 3,880.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,123 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 376,423 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AST SpaceMobile worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock worth $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,967 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,455,809 shares of company stock worth $126,145,492. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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