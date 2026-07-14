Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,890 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $133,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.5%

GEV opened at $1,042.65 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,039.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.66.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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