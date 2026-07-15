Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 61,266 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,614 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 61,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, President Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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