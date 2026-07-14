Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3,565.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,204,788,000 after buying an additional 2,115,814 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after buying an additional 1,224,734 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $562.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $407.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. TD Cowen lowers ISRG price target to $520

TD Cowen kept a rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. RBC lowers ISRG price target to $600

Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Zacks robotics stock list mentions ISRG

Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Positive Sentiment: Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. 247WallSt ISRG upside article

Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. ISRG earnings preview

Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway is that both TD Cowen and RBC reduced their price targets, which suggests analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on valuation even while staying bullish overall.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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