Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,699 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,059.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $926.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $981.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.64. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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