Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 19,440 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 457,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $73,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,715 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 78,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6%

TJX stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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