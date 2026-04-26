Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,359 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,077 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,410,759.36. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Ryder System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $276 and maintained a Buy rating — the largest analyst upside and a clear vote of confidence supporting the rally. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup raised its price target to $276 and maintained a Buy rating — the largest analyst upside and a clear vote of confidence supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q1 EPS of $2.54, beating estimates, and management raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook — a core catalyst for the bullish move. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Ryder reported Q1 EPS of $2.54, beating estimates, and management raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook — a core catalyst for the bullish move. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlights pointed to strong used-vehicle sales and favorable port-to-door logistics performance, helping margins and cash generation — positive operational signs for future free cash flow. Yahoo Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights pointed to strong used-vehicle sales and favorable port-to-door logistics performance, helping margins and cash generation — positive operational signs for future free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and slide deck confirm the beat and the raised FY guidance (EPS range 14.05–14.80), which supports upward revisions to valuation models. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Company press release and slide deck confirm the beat and the raised FY guidance (EPS range 14.05–14.80), which supports upward revisions to valuation models. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokerages updated targets after the print — Barclays to $250 (Overweight), JPMorgan to $250 (Neutral) and Robert W. Baird to $253 (Outperform) — these lifts signal analyst support but some targets still sit near or below the current market price. Analyst PT Raises

Multiple brokerages updated targets after the print — Barclays to $250 (Overweight), JPMorgan to $250 (Neutral) and Robert W. Baird to $253 (Outperform) — these lifts signal analyst support but some targets still sit near or below the current market price. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive coverage (earnings call transcript, presentation, and analyst notes) provides detail for investors to re-evaluate models; implications depend on how traders weigh EPS beats vs revenue softness. Earnings Call Transcript

Extensive coverage (earnings call transcript, presentation, and analyst notes) provides detail for investors to re-evaluate models; implications depend on how traders weigh EPS beats vs revenue softness. Negative Sentiment: Total revenue missed consensus (reported ~$2.57B vs. ~$3.11B est.), which tempers the headline beat and is a reason some analysts remain cautious. MarketBeat Revenue Details

Ryder System Trading Up 4.3%

R opened at $253.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $254.16.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.Ryder System's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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