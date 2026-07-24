Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,434 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.48 and a 200 day moving average of $338.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Reuters article

Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. CNBC article

Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. TechCrunch article

Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. MarketBeat reference

Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. WSJ article

Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. Negative Sentiment: Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Barron’s article

Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Reuters article

Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to Alphabet’s disclosures, which can add overhang and keep sentiment fragile. Business Wire article

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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