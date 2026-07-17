Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,294 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 52,294 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.7%

Analog Devices stock opened at $380.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

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Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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