Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 0.9% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,330,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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