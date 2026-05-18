Caldwell Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Caldwell Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,338 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Caldwell Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caldwell Trust Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $396.78 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.84.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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