Caldwell Trust Co Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Trust Co's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs.

Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Article Title

AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Positive Sentiment: New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Article Title

New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power.

Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally.

One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Article Title

The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/neutral valuation commentary has also picked up, with some coverage questioning whether AMD’s rapid stock gains have already priced in a lot of future growth, which can weigh on the shares in the short term.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average is $296.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $562.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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