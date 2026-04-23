Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $387.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.43 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.81, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $397.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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