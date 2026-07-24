California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,803 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,477 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Weatherford International worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Zacks Research cut Weatherford International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Weatherford International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of WFRD opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Weatherford International PLC has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.35). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting Weatherford International

Here are the key news stories impacting Weatherford International this week:

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International NASDAQ: WFRD is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

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