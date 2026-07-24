California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,582 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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