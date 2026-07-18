California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 90,908 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $336,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4%

ADI stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.43 and a 200-day moving average of $356.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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