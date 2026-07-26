California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,582 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,464 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,367,597 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 114.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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