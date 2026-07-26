California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,532 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 230,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Avantor worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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