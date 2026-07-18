California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620,059 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 1,568,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Uber Technologies worth $404,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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