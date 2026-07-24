California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 22,013 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,538 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of HF Sinclair worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 903,177 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $35,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,447 shares of the company's stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 608,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.1%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here