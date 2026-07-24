California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 318,095 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,835 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 318,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of KANZHUN worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,231 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

KANZHUN Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.25 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50.

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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