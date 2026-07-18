California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 470,254 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,213 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 470,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.63% of NXP Semiconductors worth $313,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $613,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $581,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after purchasing an additional 818,985 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,203,488 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $478,270,000 after purchasing an additional 700,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after purchasing an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $266.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.25 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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