California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,657 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 1,053,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Starbucks worth $206,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after purchasing an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after buying an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

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Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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